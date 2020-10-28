Share:

LAHORE-Barry’s and Diamond Paints/FG Polo carved out comfortable victories in the Shaukat Khanum Pink Polo Cup 2020 matches played here on Wednesday.

The first match of the day was fully dominated by Barry’s right from the word go and maintained their dominance till the end to win the encounter by nine and a half goal to three. From the winning side, which had a half goal handicap advantage, Bilal Haye emerged as hero of the day as he cracked a quartet while Rulo Trotz thrashed a hat-trick and Agha Musa banged in a brace from the winning. From Platinum Homes/Guard Group, Taimur Ali Malik contributed with two goals and Amirreza Behboudi converted one but their efforts couldn’t bear fruit for their side.

The second match of the day saw Diamond Paints/FG Polo overpowering Master Paints with a margin of twelve goals to six and a half. Diamond Paints/FG had to face early loss of their key player Tom Brodie, who got injured after being hit by the ball. From the winning side, Mian Abbas Mukhtar and Amirreza Behboudi emerged as stars as both were in sublime form and cracked a quartet each. Tom Brodie had already converted two goals before getting injured while Ahmed Ali Tiwana and Mir Huzaifa Ahmed struck one goal each. From the losing side, which had two and a half goal handicap, Adnan Jalil Azam scored two while Alman Jalil Azam and Farooq Amin Sufi hit one goal apiece.