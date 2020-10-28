Share:

LAHORE-Businesses are in dire need of government support to come out of crisis because by COVID-19, said Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) President Mian Tariq Misbah while talking to a delegation of Katarband Road Industrial Association here Wednesday.

President of the Association Syed Mehmood Ghaznavi led the delegation comprising Mian Muhammad Nawaz, Tahir Anjum, Chaudhry Yousaf, Arshad Kamal, Chaudhry Wajid and Waseem Sarwar.

LCCI president said, “Look at America, Europe or Middle East, the business scenario is not as good as it should be. They are striving to come out of Corona influence but it seems that it would take a few more months.”

He said that LCCI is adopting all measures for improving the situation.

“We had several meetings with Governor Punjab, Chief Minister and Advisor to PM on Finance Hafeez Sheikh in which we called for fundamental changes in government’s approach towards businesses”, said Mian Tariq Misbah, adding “ more sectors should be included in zero rating”.

He informed that the government is planning to include 27 more sectors into zero rated regime in which pharmaceuticals, rice and engineering sectors are included.

“We are in touch with WASA authorities for the revision of water tariffs in Lahore,” he said.

He urged the government to support and encourage export of non-traditional items through its friendly policies. He said commercial counselors should introduce non-traditional items in the world for the enhancement of exports. Syed Mehmood Ghaznavi said that despite the fact that Karatbund has its own independent industrial electricity feeder but still facing unannounced loadshedding. He said voltage problems are also hurting the production processes.

“We have received letters for GMP inspection. The provincial inspectors are not capable of conducting such inspection”, he said, adding, this is the work of DRAP and it should contribute in ease of doing businesses rather than creating hurdles for the business activities.