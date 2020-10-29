Share:

Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa called on Prime Minister Imran Khan at Islamabad today.

Professional matters pertaining to Pakistan Army, internal and external security situation was discussed during the meeting.

Taking into account recent efforts to stoke violence in Pakistan, Prime Minister resolved that entire nation is united against the cowardly acts of the enemy. Prime Minister paid tributes to personnel of Pakistan Army, FC and Law Enforcement Agencies who sacrificed their lives for the defense of the motherland.