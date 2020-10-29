Share:

KARACHI-Sindh Governor Imran Ismail and Federal Minister for Energy Omar Ayub Khan on Wednesday arrived in the metropolis and left for Hyderabad city to meet Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) district office-bearers, coalition partners, business community and prominent figures.

According to a PTI spokesperson, the governor and federal minister soon after arriving in the city from Islamabad left for Hyderabad as part of PTI’s weekly visit to the city to interact with the public.

They would also review issues pertaining to Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (HESCO) and complaints against it.

PTI central vice president Haleem Adil Shaikh, PTI Karachi president Khurrum Sher Zaman and PTI’s provincial assembly members along with PTI leaders were also accompanying the governor and the federal minister. The spokesperson said that on October 24, federal minister Asad Umar had also visited Hyderabad city as part of the weekly interaction campaign.

He further said that federal ministers every week would visit Sindh and to meet the public.