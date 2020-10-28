Share:

ISLAMABAD-She is the epitome of poise donning a dreamy sunshine hued saree accentuated with a subtle icy sequin spread. Maryam Tanveer known by her stage name Maya Ali, is a Pakistani actress, model and VJ, mostly known for her roles in Pakistani television serials and film industry. She made her film debut with the 2018 action-drama film Teefa in Trouble opposite Ali Zafar, and followed it with a leading role in romantic-comedy film Parey Hut Love in 2019 opposite SheheryarMunawar, both of which were commercially successful and the former earned her nomination for Best Actress at Lux Style Awards.