ISLAMABAD - Deputy Speaker National Assembly Qasim Khan Suri has said that Pakistan and Afghanistan are interlinked with shared social, cultural and economic ties which date back to the centuries. He also remarked that bilateral ties between both nations could be enhanced by boosting trade and investment opportunities in both countries. He expressed these views while talking with Minister for Trade and Investment of Afghanistan Nissar Ahmed Ghoryani and Chairman Standing Committee of Wolsi Jirga on Health, Sports, and Youth Affairs Nejibullah Naseer who called on him in the Parliament House . Deputy Speaker Qasim Khan Suri said that Pakistan had always desire to have peaceful Afghanistan as peace in Afghanistan would ensure regional progress and development. He also remarked that incumbent government of Pakistan was striving hard to enhance bilateral ties on the basis of economy and trade. He said that special executive committee of Pak-Afghan Friendship Group (PFG) was working under the leadership of Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser to facilitate traders on both side of the border. He remarked that liberalising visa policy for Afghan had been the achievement of this committee.

He mentioned that two days Seminar on Pakistan Afghanistan Trade & Investment Forum 2020 was also to enhance bilateral ties on the basis of trade and investment. He was also an efforts resolved that terrorist activities to sabotage this process of coordination and collaboration would not succeed.

Afghanistan Minister for Trade and Investment Nissar Ahmed Ghoryani said that Afghanistan values high its brotherly relations with Pakistan and wanted to further strengthening the existing relations. He appreciated the initiatives of Pakistan’s Parliament to bring both countries more closer. He said that both countries have vast opportunities for trade and business enhancement and close collaboration and coordination between Pakistan and Afghanistan would bring prosperity and progress for both countries.