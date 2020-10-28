Share:

ISLAMABAD - Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar laid the foundation stones of Shah Allah Ditta Road, Drake Mohri, Meera Simbal Jafri and Chishtianabad Road.

The total funds required for construction of both these roads amounting to RS.880 million have already been allocated. Shah Allah Ditta Road located at Drake Mohri, Meera Simbal Jafri, UC-39 and Chishtianabad Road located in UC-46. Federal Minister Asad Umar said that the three-kilometre Shah Allah Ditta Road will be completed in three months at the cost of Rs75 million. The main road will be completed in three months.

This road will not only connect the villages around Shah Allah Ditta but will also help in increase in business activities in this area.

Umar also laid the foundation stone of Chishtianabad UC-46 Bhadana Road to be completed at a cost of Rs13 million, which will be completed in two months.

“Both these roads are being built on the demand of local residents, starting work on these roads was one of our top priorities,” Asad Umar said.