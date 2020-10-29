Share:

The investigation agencies have expanded scope of the probe of Peshawar seminary blast, Dir Colony area has been geo-fenced and data of mobile calls in the locality has been collected, it was learnt on Thursday.

At least seven people were killed and more than 100 injured – most of them children – in a powerful blast at a madrassah in Peshawar’s Dir Colony on Tuesday morning.

Police search operation has been underway on the third day of the terrorist attack.

The students of madrassah have been sent to homes and police has recorded statements of the eyewitnesses. A sketch of the accused being prepared with the help of the eyewitness accounts.

The investigators also completing the data of the arrested suspects.

An investigation team, comprises of the officials of the Counter Terrorism Department (CTD), Police and other law enforcement agencies, had earlier prepared preliminary probe report.

Moreover, the record of Madrassah students and their details being scrutinized.

Police have launched search operation at Yekka Toot, Dir Colony and adjoining areas of Peshawar and arrested 55 suspects, ealrier SSP Operations Peshawar said.

The personnel of Elite Force, Rapid Response Force, BDU and ladies police participated in the operation.

Illegal arms and ammunition recovered in door to door search, SSP said.

A special interrogation team of officials has been constituted to question the arrrested suspects, he added.