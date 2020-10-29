Share:

NAWABSHAH - Retail price of wheat flour has been fixed at Rs43 per kilogram applicable within the limits of Shaheed Benazirabad division on the orders of commissioner Syed Mohsin Ali Shah. A notification about the fixation of flour price has been issued on Wednesday under the authority conferred by Sindh government and on the request of deputy director food Shaheed Benazirabad. Deputy Commissioners (DCs) of Shaheed Benazirabad, Sanghar and Naushehro Feroze were directed to ensure the sale of flour at government fixed price. They were also directed to initiate action against retailers involved in overcharging.