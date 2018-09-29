Share:

islamabad (PR) - China Radio International CRI-Millennium Confucius Classroom in collaboration with the Embassy of the People’s Republic of China, Cultural Counselor Office, and Islamabad marked the 5th Anniversary of Confucius Institute Day and the 69th Anniversary of People’s Republic of China at Roots Millennium Schools (RMS) Wahid Campus F-10/2, Islamabad.

Ambassador of the People’s Republic of China Yao Jing graced this auspicious occasion as a Chief Guest, accompanied by the Chinese Cultural Counselor You Yi, First Secretary Pan Yuqi and Director CRI Confucius Classroom Pakistan Chen Xiang. Students of Roots Millennium Schools Wahid Campus dressed up in alluring Chinese Cultural attire embellished with gold ornaments sang welcome song for Ambassador and guests. Dozens of flag-bearing pupils lined up the pathway, where Yao Jing was welcomed by the Dragon dance which symbolizes good luck to the community in Chinese culture.

Manager Chinese Language Department Mona Kanwal formally greeted the Ambassador Yao Jing by sharing his extensive diplomatic profile with the parental community, faculty and students. The ceremony started with a brief welcome note by Director Communications and Outreach Sabina Zakir. Kung Fu fighting styles performance and Confucius Sayings presented by students were highlights of the event. The event highlighted Confucius Day and the 69thAnniversary of China’s National Day, where His Excellency had a guided tour to the Chinese Cultural stalls which executed diversity through inclusive Chinese culture. The cultural stalls were a true depiction of rich Chinese culture and tradition. CRI Millennium Confucius Classrooms displayed Chinese Paper cutting, Calligraphy, Chinese traditional Hair ornaments, Chinese Domino, Chinese Games, Chopsticks usage, Tai chi Martial Arts and Chinese food stalls. The Chinese Ambassador enjoyed Calligraphy and played table tennis with the students of Wahid Campus.

Speaking to the Millennials, Chief Guest Ambassador Yao Jing appreciated the efforts put in by the students and faculty for organizing Confucius Institute Day and China National Day at Roots Millennium Schools, Islamabad.

His Excellency also appreciated the contribution of CRI-Millennium Confucius Classroom towards Chinese Cultural exchange programs as people to people exchange is the key to strengthening the deep rooted friendship of Pakistan and China. His Excellency extended his warm wishes and support to the CRI-Millennium Confucius Classroom and students. CRI-Roots Millennium Confucius Classroom, under the leadership of CEO Chaudhry Faisal Mushtaq offers Chinese language classes across the Roots Millennium Schools, in the private sector, with the aim of allowing the students to get linguistically literate and culturally competent. Millennium Chinese Language Department has now 18 full time teachers and nearly 9000 students learning Chinese language. This has promoted cultural, social, business and educational opportunities among China and Pakistan for the benefit of our future generations.