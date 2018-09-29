COAS confirms death sentence to 11 terrorists

Share:

ISLAMABAD - Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Friday confirmed death sentences awarded to 11 hardcore terrorists, who were found to be involved in heinous offences.

According to a press release issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), these 11 terrorists were convicted for attacking armed forces and law enforcement agencies and destruction of an educational institution.

These terrorists were involved in killings of 69 persons, which include 49 civilians, 20 armed forces, police officials, and injuring 148 others, the ISPR statement reads. Arms and explosives were also recovered from the terrorists.

All the 11 terrorists have been tried by the special military courts. The convicted terrorists have been identified as Ain Ullah, Naik Wali, Fazal Manan, Rehmat Zada, Zaid Muhammad,Naimat Ullah, Maseen Zada, Muhammad Rehman, Azmat Ullah, Muhammad Raqeem and Ikram Khan.

Other than them, four other convicts have also been awarded imprisonment.

According to details of each case, convict Ain Ullah S/O Bashar Khan was a member of proscribed organisation. He abetted Terrorist Commander Jamshed, by designing/preparing a Vehicle Borne Improvised Explosive Device, for attack at Suikarno Chowk, Khyber Bazar (Peshawar), which resulted in death of 48 persons and injuries to 109 others. The convict confessed his offences before the Judicial Magistrate and the trial court. He was awarded death sentence.

Convict Naik Wali S/O Gul Mir Khan was a member of proscribed organisation. He was involved in attacking Armed Forces/ Law Enforcement Agencies of Pakistan, which resulted in death of Lieutenant Umar Javed, Subedar Muhammad Mohsin, Havildar Amir Muhammad along with 3 soldiers and injuries to 14 others. The convict confessed his offences before the Judicial Magistrate and the trial court. He was awarded death sentence. He was awarded death sentence.

Convict Fazal Manan S/O Abdul Khanan. The convict was a member of proscribed organisation. He abetted terrorist Shina Fiaz Ullah, a suicide bomber, to attack Saddar Police Station Kohat, which resulted in death of Constable Khurshid Ahmed, Constable Muhammad Noor, Constable Fayaz ul Husnain and injuries to 5 others. The convict confessed his offence before the Judicial Magistrate and the trial court. He was awarded death sentence. He was awarded death sentence.

Convict Rehmat Zada S/O Saif Ur Rehman was a member of proscribed organisation. He was involved in attacking Armed Forces / Law Enforcement Agencies of Pakistan, which resulted in death of Havildar Musaver Khan, Sepoy Sohail Iqbal, Constable Fazal Malik and injuries to 2 others. He was also found in possession of fire-arms. The convict confessed his offences before the Judicial Magistrate and the trial court. He was awarded death sentence.

Convict Zaid Muhammad S/O Yousaf Hussain was a member of proscribed organisation. He was involved in attacking Armed Forces of Pakistan, which resulted in death of Havildar Muhammad Yar alongwith 2 soldiers. The convict confessed his offences before the Judicial Magistrate and the trial court. He was awarded death sentence.

Convict Naimat Ullah S/O Atta Ullah was a member of proscribed organisation. He was involved in attacking Armed Forces of Pakistan, which resulted in death of Sepoy Muhammad Rafique and injuries to Major Muhammad Akmal Hayat along with 9 soldiers. The convict confessed his offences before the Judicial Magistrate and the trial court. He was awarded death sentence.

Convict Maseen Zada S/O Noor Farrest was a member of proscribed organisation. He was involved in the destruction of Rubicon College Gulibagh (Swat) and attacking Armed Forces of Pakistan, which resulted in death of Sepoy Asif Mehmood and injuries to Major Abdul Qayyum along with 2 soldiers. He was also found in possession of fire-arms and explosives. The convict confessed his offences before the Judicial Magistrate and the trial court.

Convict Muhammad Rehman S/O Abdul Rahim was a member of proscribed organisation. He was involved in attacking Law Enforcement Agencies of Pakistan, which resulted in death of Police Constable Mushtaq Ahmed and injuries to 2 other police officials along with a civilian. The convict confessed his offences before the Judicial Magistrate and the trial court.

Convict Azmat Ullah S/O Suleman was a member of proscribed organisation. He was involved in attacking Armed Forces of Pakistan, which resulted in death of Sepoy Asal Jan and injuries to another soldier. The convict confessed his offence before the Judicial Magistrate and the trial court.

Convict Muhammad Raqeem S/O Fazal Janan was a member of proscribed organisation. He was involved in attacking Law Enforcement Agencies of Pakistan, which resulted in death of Police Constable Manzoor Khan and injuries to another official. The convict confessed his offence before the Judicial Magistrate and the trial court.

Convict Ikram Khan S/O Khan Zada was a member of proscribed organisation. He was involved in causing death of Civilian Abdul Rehman, a member of village defence committee. The convict confessed his offence before the Judicial Magistrate and the trial court.

