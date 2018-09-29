Share:

LAHORE - Faisalabad beat Fort Abbas in extra time sudden death by 15-10 to win Dell Gamming Under-16 Rugby Championship 2018 here at Pakistan Rugby Academy on Friday.

In the first half of final, Fort Abbas dominated with two tries scored by Ali Raza while in the second half, Faisalabad came from behind and leveled the score through Fahad and Ali, who scored one try each. The score remained equal when normal time ended while in extra time on sudden death, Fahad scored a try to steer Faisalabad to title triumph.

Partner Account Manager of Dell Pakistan Sajjad Ali graced the concluding ceremony as chief guest and he, along with Pakistan Rugby Union (PRU) chairman Fawzi Khawaja, secretary Khurram Khawaja and Khashif Ahmed from Dell Afghanistan, distributed trophies and certificates among the winners and participating teams. Eight teams participated from across the country and were divided into two groups.

Group A had Faisalabad, Lodhran, Islamabad and Vehari while Group B compromised Fort Abbas, Sheikupura, Karachi and Farooqabad. As many as 12 league matches were played between these teams and top team from each group qualified for the main final.