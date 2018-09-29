Share:

ISLAMABAD - Four Pakistani players Friday reached the finals of different categories of the 25th Asian Junior Squash Championship 2018 being played in Chennai, India.

In the U-13 semifinals, Pakistan’s Anas Ali Shah outpaced Hong Kong’s Tam Tsz Shing 3-1. Anas lost the first game 6-11, but bounced back to take the next three games 11-9, 11-2 and 11-9 to set final date with local lad Yuvraj Wadhwani. In U-15 semifinals, Pakistan’s bright future M Hamza Khan stunned top seed Malaysian Andrik Lim Kai Shan. Hamza thrashed Andrik 3-1, winning the encounter 11-6, 7-11, 11-1 and 11-2. He will now take on another local lad Arnav Sareen in the final.

In U-17 semifinals, Haris Qasim came from behind to beat top seed Danial Nurhaqien Izham 3-2. Haris lost the first game 4-11 but fought back well to win the second game 11-2. He lost the third game 6-11, before winning the fourth 11-8 and fifth 11-9 to set up final date with Malaysian M Amir.

In U-19 semifinals, Pakistan’s Abbas Zeb hammered top seed Malaysian Siow Yee Yian 3-2. Abbas showed his class as despite going down 1-2, he never showed any sign of nerves or emotions and won the encounter 3-2. Abbas lost the first game 10-12 but won the second 11-8. He again lost the third game 4-11, but after that, he played superbly and took the fourth game 11-4 and fifth 11-6 to set title encounter with Chung Yai of Hong Kong.