UNITED NATIONS - Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mehmood Qureshi Friday discussed with his Russian counterpart, Sergey Lavrov, broader areas of mutual cooperation between Pakistan and Russia, including trade and investment, peace and security.

The two leaders met in New York on the sidelines of the 73rd session of the UN General Assembly.

During the meeting, the foreign minister stressed the need for translating the gradually increasing multi-dimensional partnership between the two countries into multi-faceted strategic partnership, according to an official statement.

The two leaders also discussed the on-going efforts for peace and stability in Afghanistan.

The foreign minister appreciated cooperation with Russia in the field of energy and termed it as a "strong pillar" of partnership between the two countries, the statement said.