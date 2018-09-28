Share:

LOS ANGELES-Rihanna is working on a dance album, according to EDM artist Alesso. The 30-year-old singer is said to be planning a take over of the dance music charts with a full dance-heavy record, according to ‘Remedy’ hitmaker Alesso, who says her voice would sound ‘’great’’ on a dance track. He said: ‘’I’ve heard she wants to take over the dance music charts, we have some mutual friends, so we’ll see what happens with that.

‘’She has the voice that fits on any record, she makes every record sound great. Whether dance, house, ballad, Rihanna can do it all. It will be great.’’

The 27-year-old DJ also admitted he’d love to lend a hand to the ‘Work’ hitmaker if she does decide to try her hand at EDM, and says he doesn’t ‘’care’’ what vocals she provides as long as he gets to use them in a track. Speaking to the Daily Star newspaper, he added: ‘’It’s too early to say about a feature. We’ll see, but I would just make the most of the studio session and never ever leave.

‘’I’d just record vocals. I don’t care if she mumbles I would take it! She has the crystal-clear voice where as soon as she speaks you know that is Rihanna!’’

The dance record speculation comes after Rihanna herself insisted earlier this month that new music is on the way.

Responding to a fan on Instagram who asked where her new music was, the ‘Diamonds’ hitmaker replied: ‘’I know I know sis. I’m doing music. Simultaneously doing lingerie, makeup, film, amongst a couple other things that I enjoy.

‘’When the music is ready, you won’t have to ask for it. But it’s coming. Just not today sis. I’m hype too tho, it can’t come soon enough.’’

Back in June, Rihanna confirmed that she had been back in the studio but she refused to divulge whether it would be ready in time for this Christmas.

She said at the time: ‘’You’ll have to wait and see.’’