Share:

KARACHI - Mobina Town police claimed to have killed an alleged gangster linked to the Lyari gang war along with his accomplice in an encounter here on Friday.

Police officials said the encounter took place at Abul Hassan Isphani Road in the limits of Mobina Town police station. The suspects killed were later identified as Rehan alias Burmi, 25, and Masoom Babal, 28. Police officials said the encounter took place when the police personnel busy in routine snap checking in the area intercepted the two suspects riding a motorcycle. The suspects, instead of surrendering, opened fire at the police and tried to escape. In retaliation, the police fired back and killed both suspects. Their bodies were later shifted to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre for medico-legal formalities.

Police officials said that Burmi was the target killer of Lyari gang war and all of his family members used to work for the Lyari gang war and they were arrested by police a number of times. The accused had killed a policeman, namely Aslam, in 2012 in Mobina Town area and also killed a citizen, namely Aziz Gul, in the same area in 2017. Besides, he has been involved in various cases of target killing of policemen and citizens.

On the other side, police claimed to have arrested a kidnapper of three years old girl here in the limits of Nazimabad police station.

Police said that three years old Alina, resident of Mujahid Colony, was playing outside her residence when the kidnapper tried to kidnap her. Police said that the accused trying to take her when victim child started screaming and offered resistance which grabbed the attention of passersby. Following the situation residents of the area ran after the accused and managed to catch him. Residents also recovered the girl and beat up the accused identified as Sardar. Area police rushed to the spot and took the custody of accused and registered an FIR against him.

MOTHER SEEN BEHIND

DAUGHTER’S KIDNAPPING

Police found a mother involved in kidnapping of her toddler who went missing from downtown of the city a couple of days ago.

According to details, the mother of eight-month-old baby girl Faiza claimed that an unknown person snatched her daughter from her near her apartment near Napier police station on September 12.

The minor’s mother in her statement to the police revealed that a veiled woman first greeted her then almost immediately snatched her daughter from her and ran away. The Napier police later registered a case and launched an investigation into the incident.

Disclosing the details of the dramatic kidnapping, Deputy Inspector General of Police Javed Alam Odho on Friday held a press conference at his office and said the woman gave her daughter to a woman out of her free will and later declared it a kidnapping.