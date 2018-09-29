Share:

ISLAMABAD - Ukraine declared its Independence on August 24, 1991, after Ukraine’s border with Russia became an international boundary. At the Serena Hotel many notables celebrated the 27th anniversary of Ukrainian independence during a reception which was hosted by Ukrainian ambassador Volodymyr Lakomov that included diplomats, politicians, ambassadors and journalists .There are a few receptions which leave a lasting impact and show the efforts of the concerned ambassador to make it historical and successful and this event was one of them. Although the event was filled with significant moments, the ceremony was the pinnacle of the entire celebration and this was because of Volodymyr Lakomov and his memorable efforts which made the ceremony purposeful and beneficial. Federal Minister for Railway Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed was the Chief Guest while Federal Minister for Defence production Zubaida Jalal and Federal Minister for interior Shehryar Khan Afridi were the guest of honours, Chairman HIT Board Lt Gen Abdullah Dogar and Executive Director Trojans Shahid Rafiq were also present.

The hall was crowded with a huge number of participants from different countries. A number of people including diplomats, ambassadors, businessmen and media persons attended the event. The ambassador of Ukraine interacted with selective guests himself to appreciate their participation .This indeed is a very rare case in Diplomatic corps which shows his dedication and sincerity in making the event successful. The event began with a melodious performance by the famous violinist Raees Ahmed Khan. He played the national anthem of Pakistan and Ukraine on violin and it was a wonderful experience because I had the experience of listening national anthems of different countries on various occasions but the way he played, it was a joy to listen. Everybody enjoyed the amazing performance by the violinist. It was something unique which was pleasing and soothing to the ears.

Federal Minister for Interior Shehryar Khan Afridi was the centre of attraction in the ceremony. He shook hands with the participants in a very pleasing manner and remained busy in greeting the participants throughout the event. Shehryar Khan Afridi is a prominent member of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and is a Member of National Assembly from Kohat. He is the son of Haji Nadar Shah Afridi, a prominent politician and parliamentarian in the 90’s. He is a dapper young man and has made his place in the parliament twice and will prove to be a good administrator of the given ministry.

Zubaida Jalal is a diligent and humble person of intellect. She had served as the federal education minister in Prime Minister Shaukat Aziz’s cabinet. Being a teacher, social activist and politician, she has proved her stature in all fields. She strongly advocated liberal philosophy and promoted women education on National forums. She made a speech on the occasion in which she said that Ukraine and Pakistan have friendly ties and that Pakistan was one of the first countries to recognize Ukraine in 1994. Since then, our economic and cultural ties have been growing. On Economic cooperation, she emphasized on the bilateral trade which is booming due to a number of beneficial exchanges. She contended that bilateral trade can be increased by enhancing cultural as well as political ties and people to people contact.

Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed felicitated all the participants on the auspicious occasion. In his very short speech he shared that he had visited Ukraine twice as the railway minister twelve years ago and he has always wished to have brotherly and sincere relations based upon good friendship and respect and mutually beneficial cooperation between the two countries.

Shehryar Khan Afridi delivered a short speech in which he said that Pakistan is a peace loving country and we have made huge sacrifices in fighting the war against terrorism. He further mentioned that our relations with several countries are growing at a fast pace with mutual understanding and hoped to have more strong ties between Ukraine and Pakistan in the future.

The Ukrainian Ambassador Volodymyr Lakomov on the occasion of the 27th anniversary of independence extended his sincere wishes of peace, love and prosperity to all Ukrainian citizens as well as to all our foreign partners and friends. He said that Ukraine went through an era of war and faced aggression with courage. Ukrainian nation rendered a lot of sacrifices to gain independence. He said on the international forum we always advocated a peaceful solution of the crisis. He further stated that the US, UK, EU countries and members of the world community are the strategic partners in Asia and the North Atlantic Treaty Organization which has consistently supported Ukraine in the international arena. He added that Ukraine, notwithstanding the obstacles, has proven its ability to implement reforms and has demonstrated amazing results. Its economy is growing efficiently. He concluded his speech with his comment on Pakistan-Ukraine relations, which is cordial, warm and friendly and he believed these ties will grow further in the times to come.

–The writer is a freelance contributor.