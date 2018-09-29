Share:

Chief Secretary Akbar Durrani on Friday directed authorities to work out a strategy for water conservation, saying that emergent measures are needed to overcome water shortage in the country. Presiding over a meeting at Civil Secretariat, the Chief Secretary ordered the managing director of water and sanitation agency (WASA) Lahore to prepare a model for making rainwater useable. He said that building by-laws regarding construction of tanks for storage of rainwater in houses be enforced. He mentioned that plenty of water is wasted due to its irrational use, adding that there is a need to enhance awareness among people regarding water conservation.