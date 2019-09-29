Share:

ISLAMABAD - The National Accountability Bureau summoned Pakistan Muslim League leader Ahsan Iqbal and grilled him an hour in an ongoing investigation into the Narowal Sports City project corruption case, The Nation has learnt.

According to sources, the investigation team of NAB Rawalpindi summoned Ahsan on Thursday morning and investigated him more than an hour and asked questions related to the case.

They said that the PML-N leader could not satisfy the NAB team through his answers. They mentioned that Ahsan offered political answers to the NAB probe team. They said that Ahsan appeared before the Bureau’s team third time.

Last year, NAB Chairman Justice (R) Javed Iqbal had ordered the NAB Rawalpindi to initiate inquiry into the alleged misappropriation of government funds in the construction of the Narowal Sports City Project (NSCP). During his first appearance before NAB investigation team, the NAB asked questions about the project cost and why the previous government chose only Narowal for this project.

However, the team also asked how the cost of the project went up from Rs300 million to Rs3 billion. Iqbal replied that the people of Narowal needed such kind of sports project, adding that cost of mega projects always fluctuate across the world.

According to the PSDP 2018-19 report, the cost of the project was Rs2.9 billion and Rs2.5 billion had already been spent.

The funds allocated were then spent through the Sports Board of Pakistan (PSB) and the Ministry of Sports had devolved after the 18th constitutional amendment and it was provincial subject.

The complainant raised the question that there was no need to build this mega project near Indian border and in a small city of Narowal.

According to media reports, Ahsan Iqbal criticised the motives of NAB and questioned its actions against the leadership of the PML-N.