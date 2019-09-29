Share:

LAHORE-It’s again the time of the year when wardrobes are calling for an update as Pakistan Fashion Design Council (PFDC) Bridal Fashion Week gives us looks that will govern the upcoming season. From designers who took inspiration from their heritage by creating the culture of their respective hometowns to those who went back in time to bring the authentic beauty of the past the second day of on-going PLBW19 had something for fashion enthusiasts.

From shimmer and sparkle to quirky and minimalist we witnessed an inspirational range of bridal wear for the new age brides who are in search of chic and effortless bridal ensembles. Every designer showcased the best of their bridals and each outfit that paraded the ramp was a sight for sore eyes and left the audience wanting more. Day 2 witnessed high end celebrities on the ramp as the showstoppers for the country’s top and growing designers.

Here are glimpses

of day2 PLBW19:

Saira Rizwan

Timeless, elegant, contemporary those are the words that come to our mind whenever we see the collection of Saira Rizwan on the ramp. Saira Rizwan showcased her bridal collection ‘Aaina’ which featured intricate and detailed sheesha work that resonates with the theme of self-reflection and love. The gotta work with techniques of chevron and linear designs in hues of dominantly reds, golds, silvers and pastels; following a very royal palette with colour transformations depicting this journey of the self.

Ahmed Sultan

With a deep understanding all that’s fine and precious from the rich textiles and craftsmanship of the subcontinent, Ahmed has proved his passion for fashion with his work. Each piece created by him was a permutation of new age fashion with a hint of ritual. The collection, comprising of formals and bridals in shades of starry night with tilla embroidery and exquisite 3D embellishments was nothing short of a treat with all razzle dazzle.

Gergeous actress Sara Ali Khan participated in the designer’s showcase as a celebrity showstopper.

Tayab Moazzam Studio

Tayab Moazzam latest collection had a touch of signature designs beautifully blended with fresh contemporary patterns and silhouettes.

With a color palette of solid maroons and greys along with a hint of nude beige, the collection featured fabrics such as velvets, raw silks and organza nets with intricate and delicate embellishments. Handcrafted with extrinsic embroideries, sequins, tilla work, gota and stone work, the collection was embossed with prints and motifs that illustrate power and modernity.

Asma Aslam

Asma Aslam collection titled ‘Serena Glam’ encapsulated the beauty of a royal diva by reinterpreting and modernizing time-treasured classics.

The collection featured unique embellishment techniques, gradation of colour and classic silhouette with a signature approach.

Model Sabeeka Imam twirling in a gorgeous gold a pink piece from Asma’s collection was a treat to watch. Actress Sara Loren walked the ramp as a showstopper for the designer.

The House of Kamiar Rokni

The House of Kamiar Rokni collection titled ‘Golestan’ is a must-have all brides-to-be this season.

The collection was based in rich velvets, organzas, jacquards, chiffons, hand woven silk trims with detailed silk and tissue nets, introducing multiple rich textiles within one outfit. It explored many silhouettes across a colour palette that channels rich, high contrast bursts to the softer, dreamier and more ethereal hues.

Misha Lakhani

Misha Lakhani collection ‘Pairidaeza’ comprises rich and unique hand-weaved fabrics harmoniously balanced with classic intricate motifs, simultaneously reflecting our cultural heritage and the defining moment of a young girl’s dream. The collection celebrated freedom, versatility, and featured Misha’s signature craftsmanship with an emphasis on subverting traditional motifs and reinterpreting them in a manner that is contemporary yet classic.

Sania Maskatiya

Sania Maskatiya collection ‘Dilara’ showcased both bride and groom in a dazzling array of colours, both subtle and siren, featuring heavily ornamented luxury fabrics in silhouettes that hearken to the Subcontinent’s Golden Age; blending a mild modernity to the allure of the Orient. Its peshwazes and ghararas, prince coats and sherwanis were brilliantly furnished with an elegance that’s eternal.

Sonia Azhar

Sonia Azhar has made a mark amongst the fashion fraternity as a designer because of his brilliant work. Her designs are inspired by the rich traditions, essence, cultures and heritage, and are expertly transformed on rich fabrics. Her latest collection titled ‘Timeless Pieces’ was a fusion of soft hues, rich embellishments, sequins and pearls, maintaining a balance between traditional work and modern cuts. Mansha Pasha participated in the designer’s showcase as a celebrity showstopper.

MAHGUL

Designed as clean and bold in equal measure, Mahgul collection ‘the Tales of Bijin’ plays on contrast in its motifs and mixing of cultural elements with minimal embellished silhouettes. The collection brought with it, the romanticism of the glorious era with a twist of the contemporary chic.