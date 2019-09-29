Share:

LAHORE - Heavy rain and wind-thunderstorm Saturday turned weather pleasant. However, downpour exposed mismanagement.

The Met Office recorded 59mm rainfall in last 24 hour while 18mm at Allama Iqbal International Airport.

Dozens of feeders tripped, plunging several areas into darkness while traffic jams on major roads including MM Alam Road, Ferozpur Road, Moulana Shaukat Ali Road, Canal Road, Jail Road, Raiwind Road, The Mall, Signal Free Corridor Gulberg and Samanabad.

Life grinded to a halt as power cuts disrupt commercial activities Ichhra, Hall Road, Cavalry Ground, Food Street Anarkali, Fort Road, Gawalmandi, Liberty, Mini Market, Allama Iqbal Commercial Zone and MM Alam Road.

Lahore Commissioner Asif Bilal Lodhi appealed to citizens to play their role in fight against dengue that could outbreak after the rain

According to Health Department, 3,377 cases have so far been reported and 2,608 patients have been discharged from hospitals. Asif Bilal along with Wasa Managing Director Syed Zahid Aziz and LWMC Chairman Riaz Hameed Chaudhary visited parts of the city to monitor relief activities.

An official of DC office told The Nation that Deputy Commissioner Lahore alerted all departments on Saturday afternoon after heavy downpour in the city and directed ACs to remain vigilant in field and to visit the low lying areas.

DC visited to the sore points including Islampura, Naba Chowkd, Lakshami Chowk, Gulberg and Lawrence during and after rain and monitored the pumping out of rain water.

Lahore Waste Management Company after heavy spell of downpour in city put its workers on high alert and deployed machinery. Chairman LWMC Riaz Hameed Chaudhary said “All officers and workers will perform their duties vigilantly in field on Sunday and ensure cleanliness across the city”.

LWMC staff worked on major choking points to remove the floating material and litter from the rain water to help WASA staff ensuring smooth flow of rain water.

LWMC Managing Director along with GM Operations visited various choking points like Laxmi Chowk, Lawrence road, Shadman chowk, Bhaati chowk and Thokar Niaz Baig and directed to ensure cleanliness arrangements. LWMC MD instructed concerned officers to maintain standard of cleanliness arrangements across the city.

LWMC has appealed citizens to dispose of waste in waste bins/containers and avoid littering in streets and on roads to avoid drains chocking and smooth flow of rainwater.

Met department also forecasted rain and wind-thunderstorm in Gujranwala, Narowal, Sialkot, Gujrat, Sargodha, Faisalabad, Sahiwal, Multan, Bahawalpur. In last 24 hours, rainfall recorded in Punjab Sialkot City 60, Chaklala 65, Islamabad Golra 34, Gujranwala 41, Mangla 34, Narowal 19, TT Singh 13, Murree, Gujrat 11, Jhelum 07, Hafizabad 06, Joharabad 05 mm. Met Department also forecasted isolated places in districts of Rawalpindi, Jhelum, Chakwal and Islamabad.