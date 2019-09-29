Share:

LAHORE - The country’s biggest Expo Center would be established at Faisalabad as a joint venture of government of Punjab and Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce and Industries. The MoU was signed by Punjab Minister for Industries, Commerce and Trade Mian Aslam Iqbal and President FCCI Syed Zial Alamdar Hussain at FCCI Conference room. Vice President FCCI Mian Tanvir, other members of executive committee, PTI leader Ch Ashfaq Ahmad and other members of FCCI were present on the occasion.

The industries minister said that Punjab government would provide 70 acres of land at M III Industrial Estate Sahianwala for the establishment of Center which would be helpful to attract the foreign investment in textile and other industrial sectors besides promoting the exports to earn foreign exchange.

The minister said that under the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan, the Punjab government was committed to providing all out facilities to the industrialists and investors for generating maximum economic activities and opportunities of the employment. He said that Faisalabad was like a crown of textile sector and providing big share in export of different textile products.

He said that the Punjab govt. would protect the interests of the industrialists and investors and inspection less regime was being introduced for discouraging the interference of the different govt. departments to avoid any disturbance for the industrialists. He said that revenue collection and surveillance system had been made separate and no one official could disturb the factory owner.

The minister said that the planning has been finalized for industrial zoning and Punjab govt. would provide strong structure in the industrial zones for redressing the issue of growing residential colonies in around the industrial areas. He vowed that any kind of corruption of departments in industrialization would not be tolerated and the issues confronted to the industrialists and traders would be resolved on top priority basis as directed by PM Imran Khan.

He informed that third party system was being introduced for the inspections of the boilers of the factories to eliminate the harassment of boiler inspectors, however, safety and security of the boilers would be insured with taking the measures of making insurance policy.

The minister said that the reforms had been made for the inspection of weight and measures now monitoring and surveillance could be made better in this regard. He assured that the issues and problems identified by the FCCI management would be taken up with concerned departments for their early solution.