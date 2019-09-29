Share:

FAISALABAD - Dengue fever on Saturday claimed two more lives in Faisalabad and over 80 patients have been tested positive for the disease in the city. Laboratories remained closed in Faisalabad owing to the protest of Grand Health Alliance as tests of patients could not be conducted.

As many 16 more patients have been admitted to Allied and Civil Hospitals in the city. Eight more patients - including two women - suffered from the disease in Lahore where the total number has risen to 108. Six dengue patients were shifted to Nishtar Hospital in Multan where 68 individuals have been reported so far. 2500 patients were brought to Islamabad’s Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) in three days and 500 were tested positive for dengue.

80 patients are undergoing treatment at PIMS dengue ward.

Over 300 persons were diagnosed with dengue at Polyclinic Hospital and over 100 are admitted. 14 patients in Rawalpindi are in critical condition.