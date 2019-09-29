Share:

ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Imran Khan Saturday strongly condemned the bomb blast took place in Chaman which killed leader of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-F leader Maulana Muhammad Hanif and others. The prime minister, who was about to leave New York for home on completion of his week-long visit, expressed grief over the loss of lives and sympathised with the bereaved families besides praying for courage to them to bear the loss with equanimity, a PM Office statement said.

He also directed the authorities concerned to extend the best possible medical facilities to those injured and also prayed for their early recovery.