ISLAMABAD - The Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl chief Maulana Fazl-ur-Rehman has summoned the party’s ‘shura’ meeting today (Sunday) in DI Khan to review preparations for their announced protest against the government in Islamabad. The Maulana’s close aide Mufti Ibrar told The Nation that the bomb blast on JUI-F leader Maulana Hanif in Quetta was also on the agenda of the meeting. Sources in the JUI-F said that the Shura was expected to discuss arrests of the JUI-F’s leaders before the anti-government protest which is likely to be held in the last week of October. A reliable source disclosed that the meeting was also likely to discuss future strategy and plan-B in case of the arrest of Maulana Fazl-ur-Rehman. Another close aide of the Maulana said that they were completely aware of the designs of the government, adding that they would not let anyone to spoil their protest against the government. He further claimed that the government wanted to arrest the top leadership of the JUI-F before the protest to discourage the commoners not to take part in the protest, adding that they were mentally ready for what the government wanted to do to them. On the other hand, Maulana Fazl-ur-Rehman condemned the bomb attack on JUI-F leader Maulana Hanif who was among the 3 others killed in an explosion in Chaman on Saturday. He said that he was deeply saddened due to the death of his party’s leader. Maulana Fazl termed the bomb blast in Quetta as an attempt to spoil peace in the country. A bomb placed in a motorcycle went off in Taj Road area and hit the JUI-F leader Maulana Hanif.

The injured were soon rushed to nearby hospitals after the explosion and Maulana Hanif was said to be in critical condition before he breathed his last in a hospital.