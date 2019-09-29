Share:

PESHAWAR - Winner of Pride of Performance, legendary Pashto singer Hidayatullah left for the eternal abode here on Saturday leaving behind a legacy of famous songs that are hard to forget. He was 79.

He rose to fame by singing songs like ‘Yama Da Truck Driver’ for film ‘Urbal and Nishta De Manzil Zama’ and some songs of the first Pashto film, ‘Yusuf Khan Sher Bano’.

He became a celebrated artist of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), the then North-West Frontier Province, and also became a household singer across Durand Line in neighbouring Afghanistan.

Born in 1940, late Hidayatullah started singing for Pashto films in 1970s. He also sang many famous songs in Hindko and Punjabi languages. The singer also visited Afghanistan on the invitation of Afghan King, late Zahir Shah. He also served at KP Agriculture Department. The provincial government twice gave him ‘Living Human Treasure’ certificate for his contributions to Pashtu music.

He was laid to rest in his ancestral village Dag Behsud Pabbi, district Nowshera.