Police on Sunday arrested a man accused of attempting to sexually assault a teenage girl in a Sukkur locality.

According to the police, the suspect tried to sexually abuse the eleventh grader at her house in Rohri area but fled when she screamed for help.

A case has been registered against the arrested man on the complaint of the girl’s uncle.

Earlier, Sept 17, an unidentified man had cut the throat of a teenage boy after a failed sexual assault in Faisalabad.

The boy was found in a critical condition near Jhal underpass in the city. Upon being informed, rescue officials shifted the boy to a hospital.

Talking to a private television hannel, the boy, Abdullah had said that he was a resident of Islamnagar area of Faisalabad and had gone to the shrine of Hazrat Baba Noor Shah Wali.

He said that a driver took him forcefully to the underpass and attempted sexual assault. The boy said that the man cut his throat with a piece of glass over resistance and fled away from the scene.