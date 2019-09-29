Share:

On Sunday, the Hangu police claim to have arrested seven suspects in connection with an attack on a passenger van that killed six people and injured four others a day earlier.

On its way to Zargiri, the attack on the van occurred inside Hangu.

It is believed one of the passengers had a personal feud with the attackers, who have been arrested by law enforcement agencies. All seven are relatives to each other.

A search operation in the Zargiri area led to their arrest, and a Kalashinkov and handgun were also recovered from the suspects' possession.