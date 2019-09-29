Share:

ISLAMABAD - Rice exports from the country during first two months of current financial year grew by 48.64% as compared to exports of the corresponding period of last year. About 590,053 metric tons of rice valuing $322.836 million was exported from July-August, 2019 as compared to exports of 399,633 metric tons worth of $223.918 million of same period of last year, according the data released by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics. During the period review under review, country earned $135.249 million by exporting about 148,772 metric tons of basmati rice as against the exports of $101.851 million and 99,287 metric tons, witnessing an increase of 32.79%, it added. The exports of other rice grew by 61.87% and about 441,281 metric tons of rice other than basmati rice valuing $197.587 metric tons was exported as against the exports of 300,346 metric tons worth of $122.067 million of same period last year, the data revealed.