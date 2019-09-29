Share:

LAHORE - Former Punjab minister Sibtain Khan has been released after he had furnished Rs5 million surety bonds following the orders of the Lahore High Court (LHC). A release letter was issued by an accountability court following the acceptance of his post-arrest bail petition. The letter was issued after a 20-page verdict of the Lahore High Court was passed by Justice Ali Baqar Najafi and Justice Sardar Ahmad Naeem in connection with the bail petition submitted by the PTI leader. He had been arrested by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on June 14 over the charges of awarding of contracts illegally for extracting minerals in Chiniot. Talking to the media, the politician said that he was sent to jail in a ‘dead horse’ case as the wrongdoing was made during my tenure. The verdict states that when a citizen complaints violation of fundamental right, the high court should exercise its power under Article 199 to investigate the matter and pass such order as may be found just, legal and equitable. It says that it is by now well settled that a statutory ouster of jurisdiction of all Courts could not affect the jurisdiction of a high court to grant bail under Article 199 of the constitution for the protection of fundamental rights. The high court in its verdict clarified that the provision of the fundamental rights could not be stopped to such persons accused by the anti-corruption watchdog for further proceedings of inquiries in different cases.