HANGU - Six people were killed while five others sustained injuries when armed men opened fire on a passenger van here on Saturday.

Police said the incident happened in Zargari area where armed men opened firing on a passenger van bearing number C1297 carrying passengers from Hangu to Shamsha Din Banda.

Police said that Shah Momin group opened firing on van to kill Jan Akber group persons and as a result Habib Ullah son of Jan Akber and five other passengers including a woman died. The reason behind the incident was stated to be old enmity. The injured were rushed to District Headquarters Hospital. The police have registered a case and started investigation.