ISLAMABAD - Ushna Suhail defeated Sara Mansoor 2-1 to cruise into the final of the ladies’ singles event at the National Ladies Tennis Championship 2019 here at the Dilawar Abbas PTF Tennis Complex on Saturday. In the second semifinal, former Pakistan number one Sarah Mehboob routed Meheq Khokhar in straight sets to meet Ushna in the final of the championship. Ushna started the game with control and took the first set 6-4. But after playing so well in the first set, she ran out of gas and lost the second set 2-6. She regained her confidence in the third and deciding set, as she played superb tennis to build pressure on her opponent. Ultimately, she won the set 6-4 to move into the final. The second semifinal was a one-sided affair, as Sarah was completely dominating in the game. She played good tennis and took the first set 6-0 before winning the second set 6-1 to set up final date with Ushna. Meanwhile, Ushna/Sara qualified for the final of the ladies’ doubles after beating Esha Jawad/Noor Malik, 6-0 and 6-1, Sarah /Meheq defeated Shimza Naz/Khunsha Babar, 6-3 and 6-4, in the doubles’ second semifinal. Shimza clinched the U-18 title after defeating Zahra Suleman, 6-2 and 6-0, in their final, Shiza Sajid won the U-14 title and Hania Minhas bagged the U-10 title with victory against Zunaisha Noor, 4-1 and 4-0. Prize distribution ceremony will be held today (Sunday), where IPC Secretary Akbar Hussain Durran will grace the occasion as chief guest.