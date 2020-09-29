Share:

islamabad - ZEE5 Global the largest and most comprehensive digital entertainment platform for Indian content, has been winning hearts with great cinematic experience, new genres and diverse content.

After the roaring success of Churails, which became a craze amongst viewers, ZEE5 Global is all geared up to announce the next Zindagi Original ‘Ek Jhoothi Love Story’. Yet another beautiful tale by Umera Ahmed, celebrated writer of the famous show ‘Zindagi Gulzar Hai’, and helmed by renowned director Mehreen Jabbar, Ek Jhoothi Love Story stars Pakistan’s heart-throb Bilal Abbas Khan opposite the beautiful and vivacious Madiha Imam.

ZEE5 Global marks the day by unveiling the poster of the show. Ek Jhoothi Love Story is a sweeping tale of Salma and Sohail in the quest for love and an ideal partner. It’s a light-hearted family drama with compelling, quirky characters and a fascinating exploration of different kinds of relationships and the path they carve along the way. It will resonate deeply with a generation that aspires to settle for nothing less than an IDEAL partner and a perfect life. Ek Jhoothi Love Story premieres 30th October, 2020 only on ZEE5 Global.