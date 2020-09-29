Share:

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan and Afghanistan yesterday vowed to ensure peaceful Afghanistan and the region as the two sides held talks here on the peace process.

Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi held a meeting with the visiting Chairman High Council for National Reconciliation of Afghanistan Dr Abdullah Abdullah to exchange views on the ongoing peace efforts in which Pakistan is playing a key role.

Welcoming Dr Abdullah Abdullah and his delegation to Pakistan, the Foreign Minister expressed the hope that his visit will open a new chapter in bilateral relations.

He said Dr Abdullah’s visit will greatly help to strengthen relations with Afghanistan and forge a common understanding on the Afghan peace process. The Foreign Minister also extended best wishes to Dr Abdullah in steering the peace negotiations to a successful outcome.

Reaffirming Pakistan’s steadfast support to the peace process, Foreign Minister Qureshi emphasized that Pakistan had always maintained there is no military solution to the Afghan conflict and encouraged all parties to reach a political solution through an Afghan-led and Afghan-owned process.

Appreciating the inaugural ceremony of Intra-Afghan negotiations, held in Doha on September 12, the Foreign Minister noted it was now up to the Afghan leadership to seize this historic opportunity to bring an end to the decades long conflict and secure an inclusive, broad-based and comprehensive political settlement.

He underscored Pakistan’s support for a peaceful, stable, united, sovereign and prosperous Afghanistan. He stressed that mistakes of the past should not be repeated nor past history should dictate the future course of action.

Foreign Minister Qureshi underlined there was a need to guard against the detrimental role of ‘spoilers’, both within and outside Afghanistan, who do not wish to see return of peace in the region.

He said the high importance Pakistan attached to its brotherly relations with Afghanistan. He said recently, at the request of the Afghanistan government, Pakistan opened five border crossing-points for facilitating transit trade, bilateral trade and pedestrian movement.

The Foreign Minister also highlighted the $1 billion development and capacity-building assistance that Pakistan has extended to support reconstruction and economic development in Afghanistan.

Emphasizing importance of bilateral economic relations, the Foreign Minister noted that negotiations for Preferential Trade Agreement and revision of Afghanistan-Pakistan Transit Trade Agreement will commence soon to optimally utilize our capacities for mutually beneficial trade and transit.

The Foreign Minister stressed that return of Afghan refugees to their homeland with dignity and honour should be part of the peace and reconciliation process.

Highlighting that terrorism was a common threat, the Foreign Minister emphasized the need for close cooperation through bilateral institutional mechanisms including relevant working groups of APAPPS for effective border management.

Dr Abdullah is on his first visit to Pakistan as Chairman, High Council for National Reconciliation of Afghanistan.

Speaking later at a news conference, Qureshi said the entire world was appreciating the role played by Pakistan for Afghan peace process.

The Foreign Minister said Pakistan wanted a new beginning of relationship with Afghanistan to promote bilateral trade and regional connectivity and Prime Minister’s Advisor on Commerce Abdul Razak Dawood will soon visit Afghanistan in this regard.

Qureshi said prosperity and stability in Afghanistan is in Pakistan’s national interest. He also thanked the visiting delegation of Afghanistan led by Abdullah Abdullah to promote bilateral relations.

During the meeting, Dr Abdullah appreciated Pakistan for its conciliatory efforts and thanked PM Imran Khan and Foreign Minister Qureshi for their role in the Afghan process. Upon his arrival, Dr Abdullah also planted a tree at the Foreign Office.

Earlier in the day, Razak Dawood and Pakistan’s Special Representative for Afghanistan Mohammad Sadiq received the Afghan leader at the Nur Khan Airbase.