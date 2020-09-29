Share:

PESHAWAR - Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Local Government and Rural Development Akbar Ayub Khan on Monday directed that all ongoing schemes should be completed within their time frame.

He expressed these views while taking to Haripur Tehsil Municipal Administrative Staff who met him at his office in Peshawar.

During the meeting, the minister was briefed about ongoing water supply schemes, drainage and sewerage schemes, city sanitation and other schemes in Haripur.

Akbar Ayub said that all new water supply schemes would be completed within 9 months.

He said that laying of pipelines for water should not lead to excessive digging of streets so as to save the people from inconvenience.

The minister also directed the TMA officials to re-inspect all ongoing schemes and submit their reports within ten days. He said that no advance payment would be made to any contractor and any contractor who did not work properly should be dismissed immediately.

The minister said we had to work day and night for the welfare of the people as per the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan and Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan for which every person should play his role to overcome problems of the people.