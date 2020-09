Share:

Kandhkot - A joint open katchheri of Member of National Assembly (MNA) Kashmore Sardar Ihsan ur Rahman and Member of Provincial Assembly (MPA) taulka Kashmore Haji Abul Rauf Khoso was held at municipal Committee Kashmore. Senior politician, former Finance Minister and Zila Nazim Sardar Saleem Jaan Mazari was the chief guest on the occasion. A large number notables of city, political, social, local citizens, journalists and various departments officials were attended the open kutchery.