RAWALPINDI - The district administration Monday claimed to cover all polio refusal cases whose parents refused vaccination to their children during a five-day anti-polio drive concluded on September 25.

On the direction of Deputy Commissioner Capt. (Retd) Anwar-ul-Haq, all the assistant commissioners remained active to persuade the parents who refused to vaccinate their children against polio. Assistant Commissioner (AC) Saddar paid a visit to Union Councils 12, 23 and 32 and administered anti-polio drops to children after convincing their parents.

Meanwhile, the ACs of Taxila and Gujar Khan visited their respective areas and administered anti-polio drops to children of reluctant parents with the help of local ulemas and imams of the mosques.