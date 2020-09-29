Share:

Attock - District Development Committee Attock on the recommendation of MPA Malik Jamshed Altaf and CEO Education Javed Iqbal Awan has given approval for the up-gradation of Government Girls Middle School Dakhner to secondary level and allocated Rs15 million for construction of additional classrooms and provision of other facilities. The up-gradation of this school was a long outstanding demand of the residents of the village. Most students could not continue their studies after passing middle exam because of social and financial problems as nearest girls high school is situated almost 12 km away from the village. Muhammad Sabrin, a resident of the village, had brought this issue to the knowledge of MPA Malik Jamshed Altaf and CEO Education Javed Iqbal Awan and had requested them to recommend this school for up-gradation.