LAHORE - The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Monday arrested Opposition Leader in the National Assembly Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif after the Lahore High Court dismissed his pre-arrest bail petition in a money laundering/assets beyond means case.

The PML-N leaders including Sardar Ayyaz Sadiq, Khawja Saad Rafique, Ahsan Iqbal, Rana Sanaullah, Maryam Aurangzaib, besides lawyers and political workers were present in the court premises. Shehbaz would be presented before an accountability court on Tuesday for his physical remand.

Condemning arrest of Shehbaz Sharif, PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz said that the action was aimed at punishing the party President for standing by his elder brother Nawaz Sharif.

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) arrested Shehbaz Sharif after the Lahore High Court rejected his bail plea in a money laundering case on Monday. Ex-Chief Minister was taken into custody from the court premises where party leaders and workers had gathered hours before the start of proceedings.

Addressing a press conference at PML-N Secretariat Model Town on Monday afternoon, Maryam Nawaz said that her uncle was not arrested for corruption or accountability but for staying on the side of his party Quaid.

Flanked by PML-N stalwarts Ahsan Iqbal and Rana Sanaullah Khan, she said that arrest of Opposition Leader in the National Assembly again was really unfortunate and sad incident.

“It is a very sad day. Shehbaz Sharif was not arrested for corruption or accountability. Only reason was that Shehbaz Sharif has not left his brother”, she said, adding, her uncle was punished for showing loyalty and commitment to Nawaz Sharif despite victimization of his family members.

“His (Shehbaz’s) children have been made absconders. His son Hamza Shehbaz is behind the bars even after testing positive for COVID-19”, she said, adding, Shehbaz Sharif had already revealed that Prime Minister Imran Khan wanted to see him in the jail. She said that the party President had made it clear the last week that APC action plan would be followed in letter and spirit even if he was arrested in the name of so called accountability. “Whether you arrest Shehbaz Sharif, Maryam Nawaz or our workers, movement will not stop and go on as per plans “, she said.