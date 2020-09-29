Share:

SLAMABAD - PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif was arrested after rejection of his bail plea from Lahore High Court as he failed to satisfy the court, said Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz and Adviser to Prime Minister on Interior Shahzad Akbar. Addressing a joint press conference here on Monday, Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz said that when a student cannot attempt his paper, it becomes his fate to be failed in exams. He said Shehbaz Sharif like his elder brother could not satisfy the court and court rejected his bail plea.

Commenting on press conference of Maryam Nawaz, Senator Shibli Faraz said that Maryam Nawaz used to say that they had affluent family background but she should clarify her source of income.

The information minister said that Sharif family used to consider themselves above the law. Faraz said they considered questions raised by any department relating to them as their insult. He also said that it was psyche of Sharif family that if institutions went according to their whims and wishes, they took it for granted and if any institution worked in accordance with law, they took it wrong.

The minister said that assets and investments of Nawaz Sharif were out of the country. He said that ahead of 2018, Imran Khan neither possessed any public office nor did any business.

Imran Khan put forward his 40 years money trail, he added.

The information minister said that Sharif family used to pretend innocent before public but did not respond to the questions in the court. He said that, it was the very court, which allowed Nawaz Sharif to leave the country for treatment. At that time, this court was right but now, it was doing wrong.

He said the elements who used to pressurise the courts to take verdicts of their choice were now blaming it for connivance.

The information minister said that there was nothing for public in the APC declaration except that Imran Khan should leave the office. He said Sharif family had nothing to do with this country, they came to Pakistan to multiply their assets and businesses.

Shibli said, “We have promised with people of Pakistan for accountability and we will fulfil our promises for accountability of corrupt elements.”

The information minister pointed out that Nawaz Sharif delivered a long speech at APC, and during this time neither his platelets nor heartbeat got disturbed.

Adviser to Prime Minister on Interior Shahzad Akbar said that Shehbaz Sharif lost his legal battle. He said that Maryam Aurangzeb being a rented spokesperson did a press conference and he should be held accountable for contempt of court.

He said that Sharif family was trying to transform their robbery into political rhetoric. There was nothing in the press conference of Maryam Nawaz.

Maryam in his press conference put an end to the politics of Shehbaz Sharif by presenting a charge sheet against his uncle, said Shahzad Akbar.

He said Maryam made it clear in her press talk that politics of Shehbaz Sharif revolved around reconciliation. He said Maryam at a difficult time knocked down his uncle. He said it was also conveyed that Shehbaz Sharif was arrested ahead of elections in Gilgit Baltisttan. “How many visits Shehbaz has made to Gilgit during last six months?” he asked.

“You are a Lahore-centric political party, what’s your relation with Gilgit?” he added.

Barrister Shahzad Akbar said that Lahore High Court had rejected bail of Shehbaz in accordance with evidence and reality.

He said they got relief from this very court earlier and now when this court announced decision against them, they are criticising it. They should accept the decision.

Shahzad said that Maryam stated in her press conference that Shehbaz Sharif had been arrested on the issue of assets of his children. He said they tried to repeat the stance of Nawaz Sharif as Nawaz Sharif had stated that he was expelled from office for not taking salary from his son.

He said Shehbaz being head of 16 people gang, did money laundering and among these persons included maids and family ladies. He said Shehbaz made his assets through money laundering and built circle with bank accounts of Manzoor Paparwala and his wife and all this wealth was transferred in bank account of Shehbaz.

“This money relates to kickbacks and commission, which was robbed from public,” said Shahzad Akbar. He added that Shehbaz and his aides established companies in the name of his employees. He said how it was possible that an employee taking 18,000 salary per month got registered companies with transactions of millions of rupees.

Rashid Masih, employee of Shehbaz Sharif through Nisar Trading Company, deposited 40 million rupees, said Shahzad adding that why government contractor, party office-bearers used to deposit millions of rupees in accounts of Shehbaz.

He said Shehbaz had to face two charge sheets today (Monday), one from the court and second from his niece Maryam Nawaz who exposed that Shehbaz used to do politics of reconciliation.

He said Asim Saleem Bajwa had explained his assets. When the court invites Maryam Nawaz, she reached court with goons to pelt stones at court, said Shahzad Akbar.