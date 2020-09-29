Share:

A Lahore accountability court on Tuesday granted 14-day physical remand of PML-N President and Opposition Leader in the National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif to National Accountability Bureau(NAB) in money laundering case.

Accountability court judge Jawad-ul-Hassan announced the decision and ordered that Opposition Leader be presented before the court again on October 13.

During the hearing, Shehbaz Sharif, while defending himself in the court. My government did not reduce price of sugarcane in the Punjab nor any of our policies caused losses to farmers, he added.

A team of the national graft buster produced Shebaz shairf before the court amid tight security. The NAB prosecutor requested the court to grant physical remand of the PML-N leader for further investigation into the assets beyond means and money laundering case against him.

The prosecutor stated before the court that the bureau needs Shehbaz’s custody for interrogation about important matters. He added the accused refused to answer the questions put to him on Monday and quoted him as saying that he has told them all he had to tell.

On Monday, the NAB arrested Shehbaz after the Lahore High Court (LHC) denied him further extension in his interim bail. A NAB team arrested him from the courtroom and took him to the NAB Lahore headquarters amid tight security.

A large number of PML-N supporters who were present on the court premises to show solidarity with their party leader chanted slogans against the NAB and the government and clashed with the police.

A two-judge bench comprising Justice Sardar Ahmed Naeem and Justice Farooq Haider dismissed the petition as withdrawn.

An investigation into money laundering charges against Shehbaz and members of his family depicted that Shehbaz Sharif’s alleged assets increased from Rs14.86mn to Rs7328mn in the past 20 years, according to NAB.