KARACHI - Karachi Thinkers Forum (KTF) on Sunday held a protest demonstration outside Karachi Press Club (KPC) against the rape and murder of a minor girl, Saima Jarwar, in Larkana few days back.

According to details, Saima Jarwar, daughter of Naseem Ahmed, went missing on 24 April and was found dead on 25 April. Her body was taken to Chandka Medical Hospital, where doctors declared that she was raped before murder.

A large number of people, including Sarman Brohi, Illahi Bux Bikak, Shireen, Tanveer Arweejo and Sorath Lohar held a protest demonstration against the rape and murder of Saima Jarwar in Larkana.

The protesters, carrying placards, banners and the pictures of the victim, were chanting slogans against the murder of minor girl.

The leaders said that rape and murder incidents of the girls had been increasing in Sindh day by day but the Sindh government was silent over those issues. They said minor girl Saima Jarwar was raped and murdered in Larkana but still her murderers could not be arrested.

They demanded the exemplary punishment should be awarded to the culprits, They also demanded of Chief Justice of Pakistan, Sindh High Court and IGP AD Khawaja to take strict notice of the incident and provide justice to the affected family as soon as possible.