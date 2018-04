Share:

DERA ISMAIL KHAN:- A Frontier Constabulary (FC) personnel Muhammad Ramzan son of Allah Dad has been killed by unknown gunmen at Saturday midnight in his home, police said.

Muhammad Razan resident of Maddi area of Kulachi was serving in FC and came to his home on leave two days ago.

The police did not disclose the reason behind the incident and said that there was no enmity of the deceased.

The police registered the case and started investigation.–APP