Share:

Islamabad - Islamabad Traffic Police has started monitoring traffic violations through safe city cameras and fine tickets would be dispatched to violators at their home addresses.

Following directions of Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Dr. Sultan Azam Temuri, ITP has started strict implementation of traffic laws to ensure safe road environment in the city.

This includes monitoring the traffic system through safety city cameras.

A separate unit has also been set up for traffic monitoring, said the ITP officials.

The Islamabad Traffic Police officials said that SSP (Traffic) Farrukh Rasheed will himself monitor the traffic system and ensure implementation on it.

He said that the fine, if not paid, would be received during payment of annual tax of vehicles.

Farrukh Rasheed also asked the citizens to get vehicles transferred to their own names to avoid any inconvenience after introduction of this system.