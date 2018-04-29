Share:

OKARA-A man allegedly stabbed to death his wife and injured daughter critically during a domestic quarrel here on Sunday.

According police, Moula Bakhsh, resident of Basti Niazabad, Depalpur and his wife Razia Bibi often quarrelled over domestic problems. Sunday morning the couple again had an argument over some issue. In the meanwhile, Moula Bakhsh pulled out a dagger and attacked Razia Bibi, inflicting fatal blows of dagger. His 17-year-old daughter Ayesha tried to save her mother, but she also received injuries at the hand of her father. The woman died on the spot while the girl was rushed to the THQ hospital where she is being treated. The Depalpur City have registered a case against the accused.

Meanwhile, five accused abducted two sisters in village 6/4L. According to police, Rustam, Chand and their three unidentified accomplices abducted Maria and Roshna, daughters of Saleem Masih. The Okara Saddr Police have registered a case.

On the other hand, the police recovered porno videos, LCDs and other material during raid at a net-café. According to police, in Anwar Shaheed Colony, Renala Khurd, one Muhammad Asif, son of Abdul Latif used screened porno videos to children and youth. On a tip-off, the city police raided the net-café. Its owner, however, managed to escape while the police recovered video, LCDs and other accessories.