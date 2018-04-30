Share:

KARACHI - The ruling party, PPP, has always betrayed the people of Karachi. Now as the election is coming nearer it is again trying to befool the voters, but the Karachiites could never be doped anymore, said Pasban-e-Pakistan President Altaf Shakoor on Sunday.

In a statement, he said the ruling PPP has always hoodwinked voters of Karachi. He said it is again trying to sell snake oil to the Karachiites, but now the voters of this megacity are more mature politically. He said if the PPP wants to distance itself from its dark past in Karachi, Bilawal should publically apologize to their heirs of the martyrs of Liaquatabad in 1977 riots. He asked what price the MQM received for making rallies of the PPP in Karachi a success.

He said the PPP and MQM had ruled Sindh including Karachi for a long time and their coalition government practically did nothing for Karachi, saving breaking previous records of corruption and nepotisms.

He said the PPP now shed crocodile tears over political recruitment in Karachi police, KMC and KWSB but it is pretending that the people do not know that these illegal recruitments were covertly approved by the PPP during their coalition government.

Altaf said there is no future for either MQM or PPP in Karachi, as both have already looted and plundered this city mercilessly. He said the megacity has no place for corrupt, spineless and inefficient rulers.

Pasban leader said the Karachi voters have already rejected the professional political beggars and linked their vote to the realization of megacity status and megacity rights for Karachi.

He said Karachi needs is own separate megacity government and policing system led by an elected police chief. Welcoming the announcement of the federal government to open a big desalination plant in Karachi, he said the megacity requires dozens of big desalination plants run on solar and wind energy to end the water crisis for good. The city needs its own power generation plants to say goodbye to the electricity load shedding.

He said we have already begun a drive to educate the voters of the megacity and our megacity rights’ march in Karachi would change the dynamics of politics in this megacity.