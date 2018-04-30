Share:

RAWALPINDI - April 30, Monday would be the last day to check voter lists at 280 display centers set up in the district to facilitate the voters while 32 Revising Authorities (RAs) appointed by Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) for Rawalpindi, Attock, Chakwal and Jhelum districts would dispose of claims and objections of the citizens till May 7 as they have been given seven more days to complete the task.

ECP has displayed the verified voters lists for over a month upto April 30 at the display centres set up at schools, colleges of the division and offices of Registration Officers, Assistant Registration Officers and display centers at circle level.

ECP announced 43 days from Mar 26 to May 7 for disposal of claims/objections and applications for corrections.

The final lists would be displayed in May at the office of District Election Commissioner.

According to Rawalpindi District Election Commissioner Malik Saleem Akhtar total 17 Revising Authorities were appointed for District Rawalpindi who are authorised to receive and decide claims, objections and applications for correction of electoral rolls.

Five Revising Authorities are for Chakwal District while four Revising Authorities are for District Jhelum.

Similarly, six authorities for Attock district were appointed.

Saleem Akhtar said that the voters verification process being completed to finalise arrangements for upcoming general elections.

All out efforts would be made to complete the campaign by end of May.

According to District Election Commission Office, at the moment, there are over 2.9 million voters registered in Rawalpindi district including 15,73,228 male and over 13,75,000 female.

The new voters were being registered and the names of the people who had died being removed from the electoral lists.

He advised the citizens to avail opportunity to get corrected electoral roll as April 30 would be last day for the correction.

The ECP would stop the process of registration of new voters, correction and exclusion of voters names from its preliminary electoral rolls after April 30.

The voters can also confirm their registration by sending a message on 8300, however, if anyone faces any discrepancy, can visit the office of District Election Commissioner for the correction, he added.

He informed that the training of Presiding Officers and Assistant Presiding Officers has been started from April 25 which would continue till May 12 at different training centers set up in the district.