LAKKI MARWAT - Two real brothers killed each other over a petty issue in Mammakhel locality near Naurang Town on Sunday.

Police said both brothers - Muslim Khan and Hamidullah - were working in the fields when they started exchanging hot words over switching off thresher machine. Soon they took out guns and a bloody fight started. “Both Muslim Khan and Hamidullah received multiple bullet injuries and died on the spot,” police added.

Deceased Muslim Khan’s son Abdullah told Shaheed Asmatullah Khan Khattak police that he, along with his father, was busy in threshing harvested crop when Hameedullah came there and ordered to stop the thresher. “At the same time, he opened fire and killed my father Muslim Khan on the spot,” he claimed.

On the other side, deceased Hameedullah’s mother Shamim Bibi told police in her preliminary report that she and her son had gone to the field of Muslim Khan to discuss some matter with him. “But Muslim Khan and his sons Abdullah and Mustafa opened fire at us killing Hameedullah,” she maintained. Police said they had registered separate cases against the nominated accused under the relevant section of law and started investigation.

Police arrest three POs

Police claimed to have arrested three proclaimed offenders and a facilitator of criminals during separate actions on Sunday.

An official said that a party of Tajori Police Station raided a suspected hideout in Tajori city and arrested a wanted criminal Awal Khan without facing tough resistance. He said the arrested accused Awal Khan was wanted by police in the murder of MNA Aisha Gulalai’s former assistant and a contractor by profession Noor Zaman Khan. “He along with three other accomplices had killed Noor Zaman in Tarikhel village in October last year,” said the official, adding the law enforcers also seized a repeater gun and bullets from him.

He said the same police party also raided the hideouts of outlaws in Shagai and Walai localities bordering frontier tribal region. “The cops destroyed the hideouts of miscreants in border villages and captured a hardened criminal Adam Khan who was wanted by Bannu police in murder and attempted murder cases since 2003,” he added.

He said that police also arrested a facilitator of miscreants identified as Naeemullah during a raid and registered a case against him under relevant section of law in Tajori Police Station.

Separately, a joint party of Shaheed Haibat Ali Khan Police Station of Darra Pezu Town and Shahbazkhel Police Post raided a suspected hideout in Tabi Murad village and arrested a proclaimed offender there.

The official said that the arrested PO Noman Shah was wanted by Panyala police of DI Khan district in murder and attempted murder cases. He said that Noman Shah would be handed over to DI Khan police after fulfilling legal formalities.