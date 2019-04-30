Share:

ISLAMABAD : Pakistan Judo Federation (PJF) Secretary Mansoor Ahmed has said that the 26th Men and 9th Women National Judo Championships will commence today (Tuesday) here at Pakistan Sports Complex and will continue till May 4.

Mansoor said that the PJF is conducting the event in collaboration with Islamabad Judo Association (IJA) and Army Sports Directorate. “Top 14 teams including KP, Punjab, Sindh, Balochistan, Islamabad, Fata, Gilgit/Baltistan, AJK, Army, Wapda, Railways, Police, Navy and HEC will participate in the championships.”

Japan based Olympian Shah Hussain Shah will play to defend his title. Japan based 20-year-old young girl Amina Toyoda is featuring for the first time at national level. She had represented Pakistan in Asian Junior Judo Championship in Sochi, India and qualified for semifinal by beating favourite Indian Judoka.