SUKKUR - The Sindh Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) on Monday informed that 75,000 sacks of wheat worth more than Rs150 million had been stolen from a warehouse in Sukkur.

This was found during a raid by the ACE at the warehouse. The ACE said the staff of the warehouse was absent, while the warehouse had been sealed. The ACE said the raid was carried out on directives of District Food Controller Mohammed Iqbal. On April 27, wheat worth Rs12 million had allegedly been stolen from warehouses in Sindh.

This was revealed during raids by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) at the godowns along with a magistrate. The raids at warehouses of Kandhkot and Kashmore were carried out on order of the NAB chairman.

A large number of sacks of wheat were found mixed with sand, while many other sacks were completely filled with sand. Taking immediate action, the accountability watchdog had sealed the wheat warehouses in Kandhkot and Kashmore.

An inquiry had been launched against the provincial Food Department. Such a big irregularity with the holy month Ramazan just around the corner, seemed to be an attempt to create crisis during Ramazan.

The NAB had warned that strict action would be taken against those also who would be found involved in selling the wheat in market. NNI